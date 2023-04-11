Jacob F. Filene Sells 42,280 Shares of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) Stock

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) VP Jacob F. Filene sold 42,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $397,854.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,254.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Frontier Group Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of ULCC stock opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.32 and a beta of 2.00. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.19 and a 1-year high of $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Frontier Group had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $906.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.15 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frontier Group

Several research firms recently weighed in on ULCC. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Melius lowered Frontier Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised Frontier Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Frontier Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Frontier Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Frontier Group by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 283,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 32,642 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Frontier Group during the fourth quarter valued at $860,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in Frontier Group by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 47,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 20,795 shares during the last quarter.

About Frontier Group

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of air transportation. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

