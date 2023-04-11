Jarvis Securities (LON:JIM) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $153.99

Jarvis Securities plc (LON:JIM – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 153.99 ($1.91) and traded as low as GBX 137.88 ($1.71). Jarvis Securities shares last traded at GBX 145 ($1.80), with a volume of 21,015 shares traded.

Jarvis Securities Stock Up 4.3 %

The firm has a market cap of £64.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,318.18 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 154.42 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 153.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Get Jarvis Securities alerts:

Jarvis Securities Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from Jarvis Securities’s previous dividend of $2.50. Jarvis Securities’s payout ratio is 10,909.09%.

About Jarvis Securities

Jarvis Securities plc, through its subsidiary, Jarvis Investment Management Limited, provides stock broking services to retail and institutional clients in the United Kingdom. The company offers retail execution-only stockbroking services; nominee, certificated, SIPP, and ISA accounts; savings schemes; and outsourced financial administration services to investment firms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jarvis Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jarvis Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.