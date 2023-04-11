Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $1,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JEF. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 332.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 87.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 66.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JEF stock opened at $31.50 on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.88 and a 12 month high of $40.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.06 and a 200-day moving average of $35.18.

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 10.51%. Jefferies Financial Group’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

JEF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jefferies Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.25.

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. The Investment Banking and Capital Markets segment provides investment banking, capital markets, and other related services.

