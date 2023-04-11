Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Reduces Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC reduced its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 28,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 92,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 77.1% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 6,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 173,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,959,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX stock opened at $168.29 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.54 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.02.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to buyback $75.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a $1.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on CVX. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Bank of America cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.76.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

