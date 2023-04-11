John Dennis Mcmahon Sells 1,000 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.59, for a total transaction of $144,590.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 153,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,252,690.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

John Dennis Mcmahon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Snowflake alerts:

On Monday, April 3rd, John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $1,527,900.00.

On Monday, March 6th, John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total transaction of $142,650.00.

On Friday, March 3rd, John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,053 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $1,407,218.94.

Snowflake Price Performance

SNOW opened at $147.77 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.26. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.26 and a 1-year high of $222.00. The firm has a market cap of $47.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.11 and a beta of 0.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.12). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 38.57% and a negative return on equity of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $589.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.57 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on SNOW shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $194.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Snowflake from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snowflake

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Snowflake by 5.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 300,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,068,000 after purchasing an additional 15,034 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 7.1% during the third quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 256,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,594,000 after purchasing an additional 27,383 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 662,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,558,000 after acquiring an additional 52,666 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 43.3% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.