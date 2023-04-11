John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,423 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ford Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,199,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 12.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 213,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,699,000 after acquiring an additional 24,469 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 19.3% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 136,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,196,000 after acquiring an additional 22,056 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 210,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,565,000 after acquiring an additional 22,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $960,000.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF alerts:

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JHML opened at $51.62 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.12. The company has a market cap of $720.10 million, a P/E ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.01. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $44.55 and a 12-month high of $56.90.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of largest 800 US firms, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHML was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.