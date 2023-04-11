Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Pettee Investors Inc.’s Largest Position

Pettee Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 97,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 8.4% of Pettee Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $17,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 9,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the third quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% in the third quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.60.

JNJ opened at $164.32 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $150.11 and a one year high of $186.69. The company has a market cap of $427.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $157.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The firm had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

