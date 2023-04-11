Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 4.6% of WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $12,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth $58,000. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE:JNJ opened at $164.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.42 and its 200 day moving average is $167.05. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $150.11 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The business had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Guggenheim started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.60.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

