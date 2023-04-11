Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Westhampton Capital LLC

Westhampton Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.6% of Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 245,340,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,078,885,000 after buying an additional 2,815,655 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,501,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547,378 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,653,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805,632 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 62.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,785,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,104 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 44.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,117,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,307,000 after purchasing an additional 959,400 shares in the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.60.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:JNJ opened at $164.32 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $150.11 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $157.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Further Reading

