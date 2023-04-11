JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd reduced its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 487,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,642 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.3% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $65,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.3% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 153,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,054,000 after buying an additional 15,607 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% in the third quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 22,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 51,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 24,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.3 %

JPM stock opened at $127.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $101.28 and a one year high of $144.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $34.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 24.34%. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.11%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total value of $617,267.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,103,298.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total value of $617,267.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,103,298.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $134.53 per share, with a total value of $50,448.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,041.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,762 in the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on JPM. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $173.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.33.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

