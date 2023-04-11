JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Position Lifted by Kowal Investment Group LLC

Kowal Investment Group LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11,378.2% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,100,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064,396 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 77.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,071,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $843,433,000 after buying an additional 3,531,637 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 272,539,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,480,408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918,554 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7,427.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,664,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 265.8% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,391,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JPM. Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $173.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.33.

NYSE:JPM opened at $127.89 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $144.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.64 and a 200-day moving average of $130.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 24.34%. The company had revenue of $34.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 33.11%.

In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $134.53 per share, with a total value of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,041.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $134.53 per share, for a total transaction of $50,448.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,041.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $3,247,895.88. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 48,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,778,516.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,762. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

