JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Sold by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,183 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,042.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter.

JPST stock opened at $50.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.19. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.99 and a 1 year high of $50.40.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

