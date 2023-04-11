KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Bought by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the quarter. KLA makes up 0.6% of BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $5,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in KLA by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in KLA in the third quarter worth about $238,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in KLA in the second quarter valued at about $989,000. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in KLA by 6.0% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in KLA by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,231,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total value of $388,079.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,103,535.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 1,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $691,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,983,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total transaction of $388,079.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,103,535.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,425 shares of company stock valued at $6,763,348. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KLA Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KLAC shares. BNP Paribas downgraded KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. KGI Securities lowered shares of KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays downgraded KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $402.42.

Shares of KLAC opened at $382.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $387.64 and its 200-day moving average is $369.66. KLA Co. has a one year low of $250.20 and a one year high of $429.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.34.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. KLA had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 145.21%. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.59 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 24.26 EPS for the current year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.38%.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

