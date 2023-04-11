KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 37.8% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the third quarter valued at $77,000. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.55, for a total value of $1,492,366.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,984,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,831 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.55, for a total value of $1,492,366.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,984,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 1,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $691,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,958 shares in the company, valued at $9,983,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,425 shares of company stock worth $6,763,348 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $382.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.61. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $250.20 and a 1-year high of $429.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $387.64 and a 200-day moving average of $369.66. The company has a market capitalization of $52.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.38.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.30. KLA had a return on equity of 145.21% and a net margin of 33.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.59 EPS. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 24.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.38%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on KLA from $318.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on KLA from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, KGI Securities cut KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $402.42.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

