Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $624.09

Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 624.09 ($7.73) and traded as low as GBX 607.60 ($7.52). Land Securities Group shares last traded at GBX 638.20 ($7.90), with a volume of 1,750,153 shares trading hands.

Land Securities Group Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,181.85, a PEG ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 658.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 624.09.

Land Securities Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. Land Securities Group’s payout ratio is currently 7,407.41%.

About Land Securities Group

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £11 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

