Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Acquires 374 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,404 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 0.7% of Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,272,990. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total transaction of $269,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 117,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,614,975.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,767 shares of company stock worth $1,728,111. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $289.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $294.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. The firm had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 30.22%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Wedbush increased their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Microsoft from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.92.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

