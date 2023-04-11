Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Shares Bought by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,487 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $2,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lennox International by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Lennox International by 211.1% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Lennox International by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,911 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,766,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lennox International by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennox International Trading Up 0.7 %

LII stock opened at $236.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.92. Lennox International Inc. has a twelve month low of $182.85 and a twelve month high of $278.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $253.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.27.

Lennox International Announces Dividend

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.08. Lennox International had a net margin of 10.53% and a negative return on equity of 152.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. Lennox International’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lennox International Inc. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LII has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised Lennox International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on Lennox International from $240.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on Lennox International from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Lennox International from $284.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lennox International news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.80, for a total value of $504,381.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,256 shares in the company, valued at $10,878,124.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.80, for a total value of $504,381.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,878,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Chris Kosel sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.03, for a total transaction of $37,954.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,358.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

