Liberty Tax (OTCMKTS:TAXA) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $27.23

Liberty Tax Inc (OTCMKTS:TAXA – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.23 and traded as low as $26.18. Liberty Tax shares last traded at $26.47, with a volume of 417,312 shares changing hands.

Liberty Tax Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.05 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.23.

About Liberty Tax

Liberty Tax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada. The company also facilitates refund-based tax settlement financial products, such as refund transfer products and personal income tax refund discounting, as well as provides an online digital Do-It-Yourself tax program in the United States.

