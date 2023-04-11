Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.42

Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.42 and traded as low as $3.80. Lightbridge shares last traded at $3.95, with a volume of 15,991 shares traded.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lightbridge in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.10 and a 200-day moving average of $4.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 2.75.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Lightbridge during the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Lightbridge in the first quarter worth about $108,000. Capasso Planning Partners LLC raised its stake in Lightbridge by 47.6% during the third quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Lightbridge by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 83,952 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 34,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Lightbridge by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,379 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.69% of the company’s stock.
Lightbridge Corp. engages in the development and commercialization of next generation nuclear fuel technology. It offers Lightbridge Fuel, a proprietary next generation nuclear fuel technology for current and future reactors. The company was founded on January 8, 1992 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.
