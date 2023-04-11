Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,025 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Lincoln National by 25.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 29,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Lincoln National by 4.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Lincoln National Price Performance

Lincoln National stock opened at $20.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.76. Lincoln National Co. has a 52 week low of $19.74 and a 52 week high of $69.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.92). Lincoln National had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a negative return on equity of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.59%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently -13.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.64.

Lincoln National Profile

(Get Rating)

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.