LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Bought by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,694 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $2,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in LKQ by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,172,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $280,277,000 after buying an additional 2,819,542 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,043,132 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,369,384,000 after buying an additional 1,778,320 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of LKQ by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,749,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $306,509,000 after buying an additional 914,423 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in LKQ by 432.2% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 558,987 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,390,000 after acquiring an additional 453,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in LKQ by 10.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,891,981 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $176,735,000 after purchasing an additional 364,668 shares during the period. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total transaction of $26,073,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,102,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,893,392.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,700,295 shares of company stock worth $211,735,266. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $55.57 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.37. The company has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.66. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $45.12 and a 1 year high of $59.33.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.76%.

LKQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LKQ has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

