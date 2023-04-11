Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Loews were worth $2,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Loews by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Loews during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Loews by 165.1% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Loews by 97.9% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Loews in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Loews stock opened at $56.45 on Tuesday. Loews Co. has a one year low of $49.36 and a one year high of $68.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.20. The company has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.01%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Loews in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total transaction of $38,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,970.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Loews news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 12,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total transaction of $781,750.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,682,929.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 625 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total value of $38,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,970.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,209 shares of company stock valued at $1,321,163. 17.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Loews Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of commercial property and casualty insurance, transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids, and operation of a chain of hotels. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial Corporation, Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation, and Corporate.

