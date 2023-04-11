Lpwm LLC Makes New $209,000 Investment in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Lpwm LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Kowal Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 56,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 227,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,134,000 after purchasing an additional 13,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 60,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.5 %

JNJ opened at $164.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $150.11 and a 1-year high of $186.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The firm had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.60.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

