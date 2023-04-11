Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. raised its position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,016 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Lumentum by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 956,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,573,000 after acquiring an additional 119,596 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Lumentum by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 801,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,198,000 after purchasing an additional 209,728 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 576.4% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 680,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,410,000 after purchasing an additional 579,835 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Lumentum by 3.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 642,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,728,000 after acquiring an additional 20,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Lumentum by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 520,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,322,000 after acquiring an additional 71,893 shares during the period. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Lumentum Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE opened at $47.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.33 and a fifty-two week high of $96.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. Lumentum had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $506.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.13 million. As a group, analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LITE. Northland Securities decreased their price target on Lumentum from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Lumentum from $70.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $72.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lumentum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.43.

Lumentum Profile

(Get Rating)

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.