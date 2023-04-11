Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$13.47.

Several analysts have weighed in on LUN shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Lundin Mining from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. TD Securities lifted their price target on Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Lundin Mining Stock Performance

TSE LUN opened at C$9.28 on Tuesday. Lundin Mining has a one year low of C$6.24 and a one year high of C$14.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.29.

Lundin Mining Dividend Announcement

Lundin Mining Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.37%.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

