M. Kraus & Co Raises Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

M. Kraus & Co boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,691 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the quarter. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Alphabet by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 236,358 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,854,000 after purchasing an additional 9,716 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 97,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,585,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,954 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 164,911 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,550,000 after buying an additional 4,329 shares during the period. Finally, Verum Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $106.44 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $132.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $32,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,196. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,131,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,197,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $32,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,192 shares of company stock worth $11,373,417 over the last quarter. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

