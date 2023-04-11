Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its stake in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 237,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,319 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $4,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of M. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Macy’s by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 129,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Macy’s by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 45,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 154,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 35,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on M. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Macy’s from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Macy’s from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Macy’s from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Macy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.83.

Macy’s Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of M stock opened at $18.51 on Tuesday. Macy’s, Inc. has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $27.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.81.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.31. Macy’s had a return on equity of 35.06% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.1654 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Macy’s’s payout ratio is currently 15.75%.

About Macy’s

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

See Also

