MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 7,501.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 348,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,628,000 after buying an additional 344,316 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 963,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,454,000 after acquiring an additional 156,530 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,355,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 7,823.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 131,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,715,000 after buying an additional 130,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in MarketAxess by 175.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 150,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,551,000 after acquiring an additional 96,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at MarketAxess

In other news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.58, for a total transaction of $221,414.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,223.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.58, for a total transaction of $221,414.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,156,223.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.80, for a total value of $89,700.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,567,572.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,854 shares of company stock worth $659,844. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MarketAxess Stock Performance

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $335.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $363.83 and its 200-day moving average is $303.90. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.44 and a 52 week high of $399.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 50.48 and a beta of 0.80.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.84% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $177.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 43.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MKTX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $313.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet raised MarketAxess from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on MarketAxess from $297.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $331.36.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc engages in an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It operates through the Americas, Europe, and Asia geographical segments. The company was founded by Richard Mitchell Mcvey on April 11, 2000, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

