Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Marriott International by 28.2% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter worth $874,000. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in Marriott International in the third quarter valued at $112,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 138.4% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 61,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,429,000 after buying an additional 35,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth about $333,000. 58.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Marriott International from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Marriott International from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Marriott International from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Marriott International Stock Performance

In other news, insider William P. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total transaction of $425,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,015,992.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Marriott International news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total transaction of $1,032,972.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,483.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider William P. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total value of $425,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,015,992.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,711 shares of company stock worth $3,962,349. 12.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $162.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.01 and a 1-year high of $195.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $168.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.42.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 168.43%. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

