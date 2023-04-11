Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Holdings Decreased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,068 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,764 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Masco were worth $6,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Masco by 91.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,263,633 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $385,282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936,601 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its position in Masco by 1,031.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 2,400,094 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187,950 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management bought a new position in Masco during the 3rd quarter worth $59,680,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Masco in the third quarter worth $33,432,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Masco by 3,316.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 710,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,246,000 after buying an additional 689,900 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $47.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.18. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $42.33 and a 52-week high of $58.18.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Masco had a negative return on equity of 250.36% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a $0.285 dividend. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.32%.

In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 55,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $3,100,002.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 194,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,903,332.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 56,853 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total value of $3,198,549.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,519,862.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 55,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total transaction of $3,100,002.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,044 shares in the company, valued at $10,903,332.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 326,404 shares of company stock worth $17,951,341. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MAS shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Masco from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Masco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Masco in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Masco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.77.

Masco Corp. engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates under the Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products segments. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, shower drains, steam shower systems, sinks, kitchen accessories, and toilets.

