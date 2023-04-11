MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.25

MCAN Mortgage Co. (TSE:MKP – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$15.25 and traded as high as C$15.44. MCAN Mortgage shares last traded at C$15.35, with a volume of 6,846 shares traded.

MCAN Mortgage Stock Down 0.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$530.19 million, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 357.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.73 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.25.

MCAN Mortgage Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. MCAN Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.36%.

MCAN Mortgage Company Profile

MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a loan and mortgage investment corporation in Canada. The company offers single-family residential mortgages, as well as residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as engages in the real estate investments trusts and private investment activities.

