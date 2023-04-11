Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,639 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,472 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,639 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 4.9% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $16,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 128,038 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,706,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 21,011 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,039,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 17,653 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 13,847 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 52,690 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,636,000 after purchasing an additional 6,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $270.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Fundamental Research dropped their target price on Microsoft from $269.73 to $259.47 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group set a $275.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.92.

Microsoft Stock Down 0.8 %

Microsoft stock opened at $289.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $266.13 and its 200 day moving average is $248.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $294.18.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at $196,272,990. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total value of $269,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 117,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,614,975.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at $196,272,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,111. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

