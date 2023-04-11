Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.72

Medical Facilities Co. (TSE:DR – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$8.72 and traded as low as C$7.98. Medical Facilities shares last traded at C$8.04, with a volume of 70,141 shares changing hands.

Medical Facilities Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$208.40 million, a P/E ratio of -40.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.22 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.72.

Medical Facilities Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Medical Facilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently -160.00%.

Medical Facilities Company Profile

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

