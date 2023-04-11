Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Stock Position Raised by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 175,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $1,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 8.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 471,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,589,000 after acquiring an additional 38,408 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 3.0% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 65,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 8.8% during the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 10,463 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 578,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,448,000 after buying an additional 119,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 50.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 82,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 27,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MPW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.73.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Up 3.3 %

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of MPW opened at $8.37 on Tuesday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.10 and a 52 week high of $21.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.86%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.33%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

