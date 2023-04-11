Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stock Position Boosted by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 198,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,366 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 0.6% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $22,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRK. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 296,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 97,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,849,000 after buying an additional 8,585 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 8,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on MRK shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE MRK opened at $112.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.05 and a fifty-two week high of $115.49.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 43.47%. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total value of $462,453.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,159,575. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total transaction of $462,453.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,159,575. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $541,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,195,134.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,251 shares of company stock valued at $1,736,570 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

