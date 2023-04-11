MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (FRA:MRK) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $176.77

Shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (FRA:MRK – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €176.77 ($192.14) and traded as low as €174.45 ($189.62). MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien shares last traded at €176.20 ($191.52), with a volume of 213,831 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is €177.35 and its 200 day moving average price is €176.77.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and electronics sectors worldwide. It discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical and biological prescription drugs to treat neurology and immunology, oncology, fertility, and cardiology metabolism and endocrinology.

