Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.25.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Metso Outotec Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. AlphaValue raised Metso Outotec Oyj to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Pareto Securities raised Metso Outotec Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Metso Outotec Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Get Metso Outotec Oyj alerts:

Metso Outotec Oyj Trading Down 6.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:OUKPY opened at $5.13 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.31 and its 200 day moving average is $4.77. Metso Outotec Oyj has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $5.85.

Metso Outotec Oyj Company Profile

Metso Outotec Oyj manufactures and supplies equipment for the mining industry. It is a supplier of sustainable technologies, end-to-end solutions and services for the minerals processing, aggregates, and metals refining industries. The firm operates through the following segments: Aggregates, Minerals, and Metals segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Metso Outotec Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metso Outotec Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.