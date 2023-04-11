MGO One Seven LLC Has $10.71 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.1% of MGO One Seven LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $10,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 70,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,462,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 82,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,606,000 after buying an additional 4,960 shares during the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 92,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,615 shares during the period. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 22,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $164.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $427.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $150.11 and a 12-month high of $186.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $157.42 and its 200 day moving average is $167.05.

Insider Activity

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 18.90%. The business had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JNJ. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.60.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

