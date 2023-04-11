Michael K. Kobayashi Sells 12,221 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Stock

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 12,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $1,295,426.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,227,516. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Ross Stores Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $106.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $36.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.48. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.24 and a 1 year high of $122.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Ross Stores

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.52%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $369,081,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,742,218 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $550,429,000 after buying an additional 2,173,922 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,987,407 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $578,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,688 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the third quarter worth $118,218,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 314.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,741,831 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $146,784,000 after buying an additional 1,321,619 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ROST. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Ross Stores from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Loop Capital raised shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.53.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

