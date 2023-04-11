Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Strong Tower Advisory Services

Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,398 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 3.4% of Strong Tower Advisory Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 3,747 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% during the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 11,976 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the first quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,536 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the third quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 10,610 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,471,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $289.39 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $294.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $266.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.68. The company has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 30.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $296.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Microsoft from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $305.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,687,699.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,687,699.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,767 shares of company stock worth $1,728,111 over the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Featured Stories

