Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Reduced by Mechanics Financial Corp

Mechanics Financial Corp trimmed its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,520 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 2.6% of Mechanics Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Mechanics Financial Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its stake in Microsoft by 199.7% in the third quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 107,705 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $25,356,000 after acquiring an additional 71,769 shares in the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management grew its stake in Microsoft by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 2,908 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 67,872 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,432,000 after buying an additional 4,081 shares during the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 9.2% during the third quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,751 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.4% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,789,479 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $649,670,000 after acquiring an additional 37,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of MSFT opened at $289.39 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.93. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $294.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,687,699.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,272,990. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,687,699.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,111 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. UBS Group set a $275.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.92.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

