Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Boosted by Wealth Management Partners LLC

Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,000 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 4.5% of Wealth Management Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 35,465.9% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $66,852,000 after buying an additional 20,553,188 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 634,238,715 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $147,714,197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,129,708 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Microsoft by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,893,155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,524,669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757,500 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 17,734.7% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,763,300 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742,199 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,172,257 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,903,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471,095 shares in the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $289.39 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $294.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $266.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,687,699.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,362 shares in the company, valued at $31,687,699.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,111. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Microsoft from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Microsoft from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.92.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.