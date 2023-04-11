Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $30.54

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $30.54 and traded as low as $24.51. Mid Penn Bancorp shares last traded at $24.79, with a volume of 57,355 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MPB. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mid Penn Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Mid Penn Bancorp to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

Mid Penn Bancorp Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $393.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.54.

Mid Penn Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Mid Penn Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MPB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $45.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.23 million. Mid Penn Bancorp had a net margin of 28.96% and a return on equity of 10.95%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Mid Penn Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.26%.

Insider Transactions at Mid Penn Bancorp

In other news, Director John E. Noone purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.40 per share, with a total value of $29,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,540. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Theodore W. Mowery purchased 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.43 per share, with a total value of $100,419.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,942.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John E. Noone acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.40 per share, for a total transaction of $29,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,540. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 6,293 shares of company stock worth $186,851. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mid Penn Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 10.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 0.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 278,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,996,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. 39.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mid Penn Bancorp Company Profile

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking and savings accounts, deposits, debit and credit cards, mortgages, loans, cash management, trust and investment services, electronic banking, and wealth management solutions.

