Miller Wealth Advisors LLC Has $479,000 Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 82.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 0.3% of Miller Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth $36,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chevron by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 127.3% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on Chevron from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, March 17th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Chevron Trading Up 0.4 %

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock opened at $168.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $132.54 and a twelve month high of $189.68. The company has a market cap of $320.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $163.83 and a 200-day moving average of $170.02.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 14.56 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.04%.

Chevron declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.