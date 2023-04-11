Mitchells & Butlers plc (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Mitchells & Butlers plc (OTCMKTS:MBPFF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $180.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MBPFF. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Mitchells & Butlers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Investec started coverage on Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Mitchells & Butlers Price Performance

Mitchells & Butlers stock opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. Mitchells & Butlers has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $2.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.00 and its 200-day moving average is $1.74.

About Mitchells & Butlers

Mitchells & Butlers Plc engages in the business of operating pubs and restaurants. It operates under the United Kingdom and Germany geographical segments. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

