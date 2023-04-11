Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Holdings Cut by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,786 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $2,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 307.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Moderna by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 63.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MRNA shares. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on Moderna from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna from $205.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.80.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.02, for a total value of $7,400,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,001,318,248.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total transaction of $2,002,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,247,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,891,241.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.02, for a total value of $7,400,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,001,318,248.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 522,337 shares of company stock valued at $85,759,532. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $160.15 on Tuesday. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.03 and a 1 year high of $217.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.66 by ($1.05). Moderna had a net margin of 43.41% and a return on equity of 46.34%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $11.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

