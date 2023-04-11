Mondi (LON:MNDI) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,445.33

Shares of Mondi plc (LON:MNDI – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,445.33 ($17.90) and traded as low as GBX 1,268 ($15.70). Mondi shares last traded at GBX 1,289 ($15.96), with a volume of 1,012,350 shares.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Mondi from GBX 1,823 ($22.58) to GBX 1,606 ($19.89) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

The stock has a market cap of £6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 602.34, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,394.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,445.33.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be given a dividend of €0.48 ($0.53) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Mondi’s previous dividend of $0.22. This represents a yield of 3.03%. Mondi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,897.20%.

In related news, insider Andrew King sold 5,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,417 ($17.55), for a total transaction of £83,688.02 ($103,638.41). 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; functional films; corrugated solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

