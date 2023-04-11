Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Acquired by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $4,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 14.4% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 120,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,679,000 after buying an additional 29,066 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 54,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,757,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,753,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 6,922 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.41, for a total transaction of $3,200,802.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 219,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,707,541.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 6,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.41, for a total transaction of $3,200,802.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 219,951 shares in the company, valued at $101,707,541.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 2,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,192,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 261,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,768,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,685 shares of company stock valued at $45,314,643 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MPWR. Cowen increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $533.00 to $608.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $542.09.

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $488.76 on Tuesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $301.69 and a one year high of $541.39. The stock has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a PE ratio of 54.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $487.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $409.99.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.02. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $460.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.94 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.25%.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

