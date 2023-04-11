Monument Capital Management Acquires 429 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Monument Capital Management increased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 1.7% of Monument Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth about $36,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Chevron from $195.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $206.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.76.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $168.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $132.54 and a one year high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.02.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 14.56 EPS for the current year.

Chevron announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 33.04%.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

