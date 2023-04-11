Moseley Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,352 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 2.8% of Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 239.1% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $50,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,959,291. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $50,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,959,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,193 shares of company stock valued at $7,685,143 in the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.1 %

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.59.

Amazon.com stock opened at $102.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $158.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.42. The company has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of -378.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.