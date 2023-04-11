Moseley Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,352 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 2.8% of Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 239.1% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $50,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,959,291. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $50,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,959,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,193 shares of company stock valued at $7,685,143 in the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Amazon.com Stock Up 0.1 %
Amazon.com stock opened at $102.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $158.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.42. The company has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of -378.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.26.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.
